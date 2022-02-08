Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce $594.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.12 million and the highest is $623.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $492.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

