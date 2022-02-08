Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report $174.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $60.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $166.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $331.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.52 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $92.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

ANAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $877.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

