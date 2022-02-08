Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report sales of $5.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $905.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.16. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $175.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

