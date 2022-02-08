Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) will post $38.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.84 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year sales of $141.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.04 million to $142.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $179.97 million, with estimates ranging from $176.76 million to $183.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expensify.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million.
Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Expensify has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $3,115,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $39,599,000. Finally, OpenView Management LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $441,947,000.
About Expensify
Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
