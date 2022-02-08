Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will announce $286.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Turing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.39 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Turing stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Turing has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.95.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

