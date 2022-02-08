Zacks: Analysts Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Million

Brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report $11.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $11.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $43.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 million to $43.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $62.82 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $66.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

