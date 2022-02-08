Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report $73.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.60 million and the lowest is $73.30 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $72.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $294.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.80 million to $299.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $316.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

BY opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.33. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. 42.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

