Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Brokerages expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.21). Establishment Labs reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Establishment Labs.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.