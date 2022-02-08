Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.21). Establishment Labs reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Establishment Labs.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.