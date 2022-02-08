Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

STAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. iStar has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iStar by 1,710.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 334,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in iStar by 266.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in iStar by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 104,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iStar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iStar during the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

