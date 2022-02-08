Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.42 Million

Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post sales of $40.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.40 million and the highest is $43.44 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $34.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $165.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $171.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $153.04 million, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $155.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KREF opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

