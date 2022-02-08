Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.47. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 69.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRB opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $91.51.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

