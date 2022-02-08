Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 316,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

