Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce $196.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $197.80 million. Unifi posted sales of $178.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $800.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.20 million to $800.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $856.25 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $857.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Unifi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unifi by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Unifi by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Unifi has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

