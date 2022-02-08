Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZLNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($116.09) to €96.50 ($110.92) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

