Zenfuse Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $2.73 million and $180,711.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00105975 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

