Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Zenfuse has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $180,711.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00105975 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

