Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 173.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

ZNTL stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,887,742. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.