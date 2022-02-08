Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Shares Up 4.8%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 41,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 78,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.69 price target on shares of Zimtu Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 24.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

