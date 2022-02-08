Zoetis (ZTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $200.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,874 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $86,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

