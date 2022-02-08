ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZI opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $27,745,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,057,909 shares of company stock worth $734,821,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

