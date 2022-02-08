Zoracles (ZORA) Price Reaches $107.35 on Top Exchanges

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for about $107.35 or 0.00246149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $586,449.46 and $5,846.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.67 or 0.07063898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,506.82 or 0.99759973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

