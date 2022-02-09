$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

NESR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

National Energy Services Reunited stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 271,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,158. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after acquiring an additional 829,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 631,569 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 411,764 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

