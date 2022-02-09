-$0.13 EPS Expected for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings. Apyx Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apyx Medical.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

APYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,794. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

