$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.38. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $607,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. 12,996,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,175,182. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

