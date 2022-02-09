1World Market Cap Reaches $2.92 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, 1World has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. 1World has a market cap of $2.92 million and $8,429.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00107877 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

