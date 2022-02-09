$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.14.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.30. 558,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,851. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.39. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 124.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

