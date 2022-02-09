2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. 2U updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 2U stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 2U were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

