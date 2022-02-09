$4.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce $4.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.49. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $3.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $13.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.76 to $15.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.23.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $444.76. The company had a trading volume of 372,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,545. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.81. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.