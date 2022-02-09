8PAY (8PAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116,228.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 2% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $116,228.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.46 or 0.07232869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.30 or 0.99912939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006423 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.