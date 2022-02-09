Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$1.190 EPS.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $85.67. 318,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,747. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

