Alien Worlds 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $84.90 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $125.43 million and $84.90 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.98 or 0.07249967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,764.86 or 0.99998534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006440 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

