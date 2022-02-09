American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

AAT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $378,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $338,714.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 109,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,481 in the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

