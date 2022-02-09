Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 1,357,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,011. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2,688.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 172,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

