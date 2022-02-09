Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of AVXL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 1,357,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,011. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2,688.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 172,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.