Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

ARCC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,199. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

