Argon Hits Market Cap of $741,447.34 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Argon has a total market cap of $741,447.34 and $99,919.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.98 or 0.07249967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,764.86 or 0.99998534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,762,936 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

