Arianee (ARIA20) Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001242 BTC on major exchanges. Arianee has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $965.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.98 or 0.07249967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,764.86 or 0.99998534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006440 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

