Ark (ARK) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $139.39 million and $3.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,003,631 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.