Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.42. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. 484,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,702. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.