BiFi Hits Market Cap of $8.41 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. BiFi has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $49,526.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BiFi has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00201771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.61 or 0.00426378 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00068994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

