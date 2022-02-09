Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS.
NYSE BG traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.60. 1,832,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
