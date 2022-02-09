Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 238,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,665. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $411.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 60.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Caesarstone by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caesarstone by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Caesarstone by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caesarstone by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

