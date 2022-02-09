CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.96. 2,115,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.87. CDW has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.
In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.
