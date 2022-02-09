Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 719,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.
