Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 719,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.