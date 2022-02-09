CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

Shares of CME traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.51. 2,685,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 12-month low of $179.69 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.12.

Get CME Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,330 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CME Group stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.82.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.