Comparing Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Graham (NYSE:GHC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vasta Platform and Graham, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67 Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.74%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Graham.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Graham 16.22% 8.33% 4.95%

Volatility and Risk

Vasta Platform has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Graham’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 2.31 -$8.86 million N/A N/A Graham $2.89 billion 1.04 $300.36 million $100.67 6.04

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Graham beats Vasta Platform on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S. and English-language programs provided by Kaplan, Inc. The Television Broadcasting segment conducts operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses on the manufacturing operations of Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc., a supplier of pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications, Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting and electrical components and assemblies, Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems, and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses hom

