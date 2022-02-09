CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.
CVS Health stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,267,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,718. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.
