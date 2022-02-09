Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Reaches $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $876,802.38 and approximately $41,411.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded up 35.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.46 or 0.07232869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.30 or 0.99912939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006423 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,462,238 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars.

