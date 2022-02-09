DinoExchange Tops 1-Day Volume of $260.00 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. DinoExchange has a total market capitalization of $388,750.73 and $260.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One DinoExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DinoExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.46 or 0.07232869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.30 or 0.99912939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006423 BTC.

DinoExchange Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.