DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Stock

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE DD traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $81.49. 2,818,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

