DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Stock

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
NYSE DD traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $81.49. 2,818,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.