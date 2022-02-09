EACO (EACO) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

EACO (OTCMKTS: EACO) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EACO to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares EACO and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EACO
|$225.24 million
|$7.79 million
|13.67
|EACO Competitors
|$3.73 billion
|$157.29 million
|4.09
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EACO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EACO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|EACO Competitors
|74
|323
|445
|20
|2.48
As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.58%. Given EACO’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EACO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
EACO has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
43.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares EACO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EACO
|2.98%
|11.21%
|6.51%
|EACO Competitors
|-200.77%
|-90.84%
|-3.01%
About EACO
EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.
